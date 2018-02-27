Oklahoma assistant police chief dies of injuries after wreck

By The Associated Press



CHECOTAH, Okla. (AP) - An eastern Oklahoma assistant police chief who was ejected from his pickup in a crash earlier this month has died from his injuries.

The Checotah Police Department says 35-year-old Justin Durrett died Monday at a Tulsa hospital after suffering multiple neck injuries in the Feb. 11 wreck in Haskell County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a preliminary report that Durrett lost control of the pickup for an unknown reason, sending the vehicle off the road. Troopers say Durrett was then ejected as the vehicle rolled over and became trapped underneath the truck until a deputy who pulled over near the crash site discovered him.

Country music star and Checotah native Carrie Underwood had donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe campaign set up for Durrett shortly after the crash.

