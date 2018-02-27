Man Arrested In Connection With Muskogee County Death

A man was arrested in Muskogee County in connection with a November death.

Kevin Lee Shanks was arrested for the death of Robert Wilson, the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Department said.

On November 3, 2017, deputies responded to the 2600 block of South 194th Street West.

Wilson’s body was found and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Wilson was assaulted prior to his death.

Tuesday, February 27, 2018, Shanks was arrested.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assisted with the investigation.