Suspects Sought For Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, And Auto Theft In - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Suspects Sought For Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, And Auto Theft In Broken Arrow

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow Police say that early Tuesday morning, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery, kidnapping, and auto theft in the 7800 block of South Gum Avenue.  Investigators believe the crimes occurred sometime around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

The victim says he went to a residence to meet with an associate.  Once inside, he was confronted by four people with a firearm.  The suspects put him in his own vehicle and drove him to his residence in Tulsa.

The suspects then stole his vehicle, a silver 2016 Nissan Rogue with Oklahoma license plate EQH919.

One arrest has been made and criminal charges are pending.

The investigation is still underway and the victim's vehicle has not yet been found.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-259-8400.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.