Suspects Sought For Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, And Auto Theft In Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow Police say that early Tuesday morning, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery, kidnapping, and auto theft in the 7800 block of South Gum Avenue. Investigators believe the crimes occurred sometime around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

The victim says he went to a residence to meet with an associate. Once inside, he was confronted by four people with a firearm. The suspects put him in his own vehicle and drove him to his residence in Tulsa.

The suspects then stole his vehicle, a silver 2016 Nissan Rogue with Oklahoma license plate EQH919.

One arrest has been made and criminal charges are pending.

The investigation is still underway and the victim's vehicle has not yet been found.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-259-8400.