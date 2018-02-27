Man, Juvenile Arrested For Threats Made Against East Central - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man, Juvenile Arrested For Threats Made Against East Central

Mug shot of Tony Vue.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man and a juvenile were arrested in connection to social media threats made against East Central.

Tulsa Police said a juvenile re-posted a thread from a different day and said, “Yall that claim to be shooters better pull through 100%.”

They said the adult, Tony Vue, then joined in on the post saying, “We goin to war LOL,” then posted a photo of an AR-15 and Glock handgun.

Police said the juvenile was arrested at East Central High School for threatening a violent act.

Through a search warrant, officers found an AR-15 rifle, a Glock 19 and six fully-loaded magazines in Vue’s home.

Police said he was also arrested for threatening a violent act.

School leaders say there were rumors that a weapon was found here at the school but that was just a rumor.

There have now been seven people arrested for making threats to Green Country schools since Friday.

