Charges Filed In Sand Springs Pursuit Case

Charges Filed In Sand Springs Pursuit Case

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

A 22-year-old man was charged Tuesday in connection with a high-speed chase in Sand Springs. 

John Brandon Cress was charged with multiple charges including endangering others while eluding a police officer, kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle, running a roadblock and driving under revocation, according to online court documents. 

Police said the chase covered three counties and reached speeds of more than 100 miles an hour.

It started when officers tried to stop the driver of a stolen Durango.

Police said the driver of the stolen truck was chunking things out the window at them during the chase and he avoided the first two stop strips officers threw in front of him, but, hit the third, which shredded his tires, causing him to run off the road, crash through a fence, and into a tree.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
