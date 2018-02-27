Groups Speak Out Against Proposed Gun Bills At State Capitol

Dozens of people went to the state Capitol Tuesday, demanding what they call sensible gun laws in the wake of the Parkland Florida school shooting.More >>
Dozens of people went to the state Capitol Tuesday, demanding what they call sensible gun laws in the wake of the Parkland Florida school shooting.More >>
A bill to reduce out of school suspensions for students who assault teachers and school staff passes in a state Senate committee.More >>
A bill to reduce out of school suspensions for students who assault teachers and school staff passes in a state Senate committee.More >>
One person was found shot early Wednesday in a northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex, police said.More >>
One person was found shot early Wednesday in a northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex, police said.More >>
Following a verified citizen’s petition, gathering 1,223 signatures, Oklahoma State Auditor Gary Jones is set to investigate Chickasha Public Schools.More >>
Following a verified citizen’s petition, gathering 1,223 signatures, Oklahoma State Auditor Gary Jones is set to investigate Chickasha Public Schools.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.