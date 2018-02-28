Graham praised by Trump, politicians as 'America's pastor'

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

A Pennsylvania-based religious group is scheduled to host a blessing ceremony for couples that will feature their AR-15 rifles.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful.

Tea party-backed state lawmaker who came close to unseating one of Mississippi's U.S. senators in 2014 announces he will challenge the state's other senator, Roger Wicker.

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.

Broward County Schools superintendent Robert Runcie said about 95 percent of the student body of 3,293 has returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, two weeks after a mass shooting killed 17 people.

(Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP). Faculty and staff greet police officers stationed outside of at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. With a heavy police presence, classes resumed for the first time ...

Virginia lawmakers have defeated nearly every bill aimed at preventing the same kind of shocking violence that broke out last summer at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). State Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, looks over the bill book during the Senate session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. The Republican-controlled Virginia General Assembly appears to be on track to defea...

The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.

(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's plan to put more of his department's decision-makers in the field has a flaw in the eyes of some who spent their careers making those decisions.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik,File). FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017 file photo Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks on the Trump Administration's energy policy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington. Zinke wants to move more Interior Department employees ou...

California is sending its top energy and environment officials to protest Trump administration plans to scrap the Obama-era Clean Power Plan to slash fossil fuel emissions.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.

By LAURIE KELLMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The president gently touched the bare wood of Billy Graham's casket. The speaker of the House bowed his head. And hundreds of other lawmakers, family and friends stood in a rare salute Wednesday to the man they called, "America's pastor."

"He ministered to all walks, from some of the greats whose statues line this hall - Eisenhower, King, Ford, and Reagan - to the everyday citizens lining up today to pay their respects," said House Speaker Paul Ryan, gesturing to Graham's casket under the eye of the Capitol Rotunda.

President Donald Trump, who met Graham but is closer to his son, Franklin, nonetheless recalled that the elder Graham had long been part of his life. Trump said his father, Fred, "said to me, 'Come on, son ... Let's go see Billy Graham at Yankee Stadium.' And it was something very special."

He called Graham "an ambassador for Christ who reminded the world of the power of prayer and the gift of God's grace."

Graham's influence stretched far beyond the city where he counseled presidents and lawmakers to a global flock over the better part of seven decades. He is known for having met every president, Trump included, and counseled most.

But he learned to be wary of the heat of politics. Close to Richard Nixon, Graham later said the details of the Watergate scandal made him feel used.

But the world of American politics and government embraced Graham on Wednesday, a week after he died at age 99. Those gathered, including Vice President Mike Pence, some members of Trump's Cabinet and members of the House and Senate, stood around the casket. They were ringed by paintings of the nation's founders.

"The man we recognize today shared the Gospel with more people, face-to-face, than anyone else in history," said Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

As the leaders stood by the casket, Trump reached out to touch it. Ryan, nearby, bowed his head.

Some 30 family members accompanied Graham's casket to Washington, where he had befriended presidents of both parties. Graham's son, Franklin, tweeted a photo Wednesday of family members loading the casket onto a jet emblazoned with "Samaritan's Purse," the name of a Christian relief charity that he chairs.

Graham is lying in honor before a funeral Friday near his home in North Carolina. The Rotunda entrances were draped with black fabric, and Graham's casket rested on a black-draped catafalque beneath the soaring ceiling and its painting, the "Apotheosis of Washington."

Graham felt burned by Nixon for years. Nixon's White House tapes released in 2002 included Graham's voice telling the president that Jews "don't know how I really feel about what they're doing to this country." He apologized.

Nonetheless, he ministered to other presidents until his health began to fail.

Former President Bill Clinton recalled seeing one of Graham's crusades as a child, a profound experience that became more amazing over his life. Graham counseled him as Arkansas governor, and later as president in the White House itself.

"In that little room, he was the same person I saw when I was 11 on that football field," Clinton said Tuesday after viewing the casket at Graham's home.

Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, visited Graham's home earlier in the week.

In Washington, Ryan said there had been no doubt that Graham would receive the honor of a public viewing in the Rotunda. He told reporters that almost immediately upon hearing of Graham's death he, Trump, McConnell and Rep. Patrick McHenry, who represents the Graham family's district, agreed it would happen.

Trump met Graham at the pastor's 95th birthday party in 2013, but is closer to Franklin Graham Jr.

Graham shares the honor of a public viewing in the Rotunda with 11 presidents and other distinguished Americans, starting with Sen. Henry Clay of Kentucky in 1852 and, most recently, Sen. Daniel Inouye of Hawaii in 2012.

Graham is only the fourth private person to lie in honor since 1998. The others are two U.S. Capitol Police officers who died in the line of duty in 1998 and civil rights hero Rosa Parks in 2005.

___

Follow Kellman at http://www.twitter.com/APLaurieKellman

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.