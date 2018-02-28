Bartlesville School Board To Consider Teacher Protest

The Bartlesville Public School's Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday to consider suspending school to allow teachers to stage a protest over education funding and teacher pay raises.

At a meeting earlier this month, the board met to discuss the possibility of joining the state-wide protest.

The superintendent proposed a suspension of classes to show the legislature that students and teachers can't deal with this situation much longer.

Wednesday's meeting will be held at the Bartlesville Community Center starting at 5:30 p.m.