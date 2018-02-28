Bartlesville School Board To Consider Teacher Protest - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bartlesville School Board To Consider Teacher Protest

Posted: Updated:
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

The Bartlesville Public School's Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday to consider suspending school to allow teachers to stage a protest over education funding and teacher pay raises.

At a meeting earlier this month, the board met to discuss the possibility of joining the state-wide protest.

2/19/2018 Related Story: Bartlesville Schools Consider Protest In Push For Pay Raise

The superintendent proposed a suspension of classes to show the legislature that students and teachers can't deal with this situation much longer. 

Wednesday's meeting will be held at the Bartlesville Community Center starting at 5:30 p.m.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.