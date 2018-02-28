Trial Set To Begin In Former Tulsa Soccer Coach's Sexting Case

Testimony is scheduled to begin Wednesday in the trial of a former Tulsa soccer coach charged with lewd or indecent proposal to a child and solicitation of a minor.

Jenks Police say Blake Lewis tried to get a 14-year-old girl to send him inappropriate pictures of herself.

Officers arrested Lewis after they say he tried to meet the teen in person.

Lewis says he is not guilty of the crime.

After his arrest, Lewis was fired by the Tulsa Soccer Club.