Tonight At 5: Tulsa's The Gathering Place, Five Acres Of Fun For Children

Tulsa area school children are getting the chance to visit The Gathering Place before it opens, so they can test out the Chapman Adventure playground.

The playground is just five-acres of the 100-acre park that's under construction.

The playground is filled with all sorts of kid friendly activities, for the small children up to big kids.

There's also a beautiful and big Cottonwood tree, known as the reading tree where kids will be able to enjoy reading outside.

"The reading tree is the oldest and largest tree in the park which makes it really special to me. It's just beautiful and it will have varieties of free educational programs for children," said Ariana Reagor.

