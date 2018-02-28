Cold Front Set To Move Across Oklahoma Later Today

A cold front will move across the state later tonight bringing pleasant weather Thursday through Saturday before another system nears Sunday into Monday. Drizzle and fog will be possible this morning across part of northeastern Oklahoma with some showers across the southern third of the state. Temps are mild with many locations near normal for daytime highs.

A few strong to severe storms may still be possible later today and early evening across southeastern Oklahoma and northeast Texas but the threat for severe weather should remain away from the metro. A surface low will move across the state today with a dry line extending southward. This dry line will be nearing the I-35 corridor region by early afternoon and will clear the metro by late tonight. Highs today near the metro could be in the lower to mid-70s with a few sun breaks by late afternoon while locations to the southeast will stay in the 60s. Later this evening the actual cold front will sweep across the state bringing strong northwest winds from 20 to 30 mph across the region during the pre-dawn hours. Temps will drop tomorrow morning to the upper 30s with highs Thursday afternoon in the mid to upper 50s with northwest winds slowly decreasing to 15 mph by later in the day.

Friday and Saturday pleasant weather is expected. Lows will be in the 30s with highs in the mid-60s Friday and the upper 60s Saturday.

This weekend our next upper level system will drop down across the pacific northwest and eject across the central plains Monday. This short-wave will become negatively titled by Monday but the timing off the surface features may bring the cold front across the state Sunday night or early Monday morning. Rich low-level moisture with an axis of 60-degree dew points will be likely to advect across the state Sunday midday to evening and this process will create scattered showers and storms during this period. The trough may be too far west at this point to increase the severe weather threats to anything other then marginally severe storms with heavy rainfall and some hail. The surface front will clear the state late Sunday night into Monday with a few showers and storms followed by Monday afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s along with northwest winds. Another system will near the state by the middle of next week. At this point, I see no major cold air intrusions for the southern plains.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.