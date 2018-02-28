Gov. Fallin Talks About State's Steps To Protect Students

Gov. Mary Fallin is weighing in on what the state is doing to keep Oklahoma schools safe.

Fallin was in D.C. for the National Governor's Association winter meeting.

In a release, she said Oklahoma schools and law enforcement have already taken steps to protect students.

"The state of Oklahoma has a duty to do everything we can to keep our children safe," Fallin said, adding, "Every parent should have their child come home safely."

She highlighted the state's tip line to report suspicious activity in schools and the Oklahoma School Safety Institute which was started in 2013.

The institute only has three employees but is in charge of readying the state Department of Education for emergency situations.

While in D.C., Fallin talked with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Rick Scott about school safety and gun violence.

Scott just announced he'd be spending half a billion dollars on school safety in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, massacre.

News 9 asked for an interview with Fallin, hoping to get her thoughts on the president's proposed changes to gun laws.

Fallin's comments come as two gun bills are set to be heard in committee on Wednesday.

One would allow anyone over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a permit and the other would let teachers carry weapons in class.