Dick's Sporting Goods Changes Gun Sales Policy

Dick's Sporting Goods will immediately end sales of certain rifles in its stores and won't sell guns to anyone under 21 years old following the school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

We deeply believe that this country's most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe. Beginning today, DICK'S Sporting Goods is committed to the following: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/BaTJ9LaCYe — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

Dick's Chairman and CEO Edward Stack said on "Good Morning America" Wednesday that after the shooting the company "felt it needed to do something."

Stack says that the gunman, Nickolas Cruz, had purchased a gun at a Dick's store, but not the one used at the school shooting, even though all existing rules were followed.

Stack says that the system that's in place won't stop sales to dangerous people and said lawmakers must do something.

Stack said Dick's is prepared for any potential backlash, but will not change its policies on gun sales.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.