Steel-Toed Boot Helps Save Tulsa Pedestrian's Foot

Tulsa Police responded after a pedestrian was hit at an intersection near the airport Wednesday morning, February 28. News On 6 was told a car ran over a man's foot at the corner of Pine and Mingo.

Fortunately, the man was wearing steel-toed boots, according to officers at the scene. The steel toe popped off the boot but police said it appeared to save him from a more serious injury.

EMSA took the man to the hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield.