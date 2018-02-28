Three Juveniles Charged In Tulsa County School Threats

Parents pick up their kids during the threat at Dove Science Academy.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that charges have been filed against three juveniles in recent threats against area schools.

A number of Green Country schools have responded to threats and rumors of threats following the Florida school mass shooting. School districts including Bixby, Union, Tulsa, and Coweta have been placed on security lockdown as the threats were made, usually on social media.

Schools also reported increased absences as parents reacted by keeping their kids home. Police investigations have resulted in several arrests in the last few days.

2/27/2018 Related Story: Man, Juvenile Arrested For Threats Made Against Tulsa High School

Police made an arrest in a threat against Dove Science Academy in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said the suspect was a 15-year-old booked for threatening a violent act. They said the teen admitted to doing it as a joke.

A news release from the D.A.'s office states the charges relate to three separate incidents. News On 6 will interview Steve Kunzweiler to learn more.