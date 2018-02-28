Three Juveniles Charged In Tulsa County School Threats - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Three Juveniles Charged In Tulsa County School Threats

Posted: Updated:
Coweta police arrested two juveniles in a school threat last week. Coweta police arrested two juveniles in a school threat last week.
Parents pick up their kids during the threat at Dove Science Academy. Parents pick up their kids during the threat at Dove Science Academy.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that charges have been filed against three juveniles in recent threats against area schools.

A number of Green Country schools have responded to threats and rumors of threats following the Florida school mass shooting. School districts including Bixby, Union, Tulsa, and Coweta have been placed on security lockdown as the threats were made, usually on social media.

Schools also reported increased absences as parents reacted by keeping their kids home. Police investigations have resulted in several arrests in the last few days.

2/27/2018 Related Story: Man, Juvenile Arrested For Threats Made Against Tulsa High School

Police made an arrest in a threat against Dove Science Academy in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said the suspect was a 15-year-old booked for threatening a violent act. They said the teen admitted to doing it as a joke.

A news release from the D.A.'s office states the charges relate to three separate incidents. News On 6 will interview Steve Kunzweiler to learn more.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.