Broken Arrow Man Arrested On Kidnapping, Robbery Complaints - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Broken Arrow Man Arrested On Kidnapping, Robbery Complaints

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Jail mug shot of Braden Lee White. Tulsa Jail mug shot of Braden Lee White.
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday, February 27 on felony robbery and kidnapping complaints. 

Police said they arrested Braden Lee White after a man told them he had been held against his will, handcuffed and threatened with knives and what he thought was a gun.

The victim also told police several people were involved in the crime and identified them. The man said he was put in the back of his vehicle still handcuffed and driven to Tulsa.

The captors left with the man's car, an arrest report states.

The arresting officer said they talked to White and recovered a pair of handcuffs, a rope and several knives. They also found text messages to some of his co-conspirators where they planned the robbery and kidnapping, records show.

White is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.