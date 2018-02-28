Broken Arrow Man Arrested On Kidnapping, Robbery Complaints

Broken Arrow arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday, February 27 on felony robbery and kidnapping complaints.

Police said they arrested Braden Lee White after a man told them he had been held against his will, handcuffed and threatened with knives and what he thought was a gun.

The victim also told police several people were involved in the crime and identified them. The man said he was put in the back of his vehicle still handcuffed and driven to Tulsa.

The captors left with the man's car, an arrest report states.

The arresting officer said they talked to White and recovered a pair of handcuffs, a rope and several knives. They also found text messages to some of his co-conspirators where they planned the robbery and kidnapping, records show.

White is being held on a $50,000 bond.