Bill Would Let Voters Reduce Threshold For Passing Tax Hikes

Tyson Foods Inc.’s poultry subsidiary has been ordered to pay a $2 million fine for discharges from a southwest Missouri plant that caused a fish kill.More >>
Tyson Foods Inc.’s poultry subsidiary has been ordered to pay a $2 million fine for discharges from a southwest Missouri plant that caused a fish kill.More >>
The surface cold front is moving southward this morning and will produce gusty northwest winds from 20 to 30 mph for the next few hours before gradually decreasing speeds later today into tonight.More >>
The surface cold front is moving southward this morning and will produce gusty northwest winds from 20 to 30 mph for the next few hours before gradually decreasing speeds later today into tonight.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!
Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.