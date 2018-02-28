New Tulsa City Jail To Open At Midnight - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

New Tulsa City Jail To Open At Midnight

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The City of Tulsa will open a new municipal jail at midnight. Police will divert low-level offenders there instead of the county jail.

The location of the jail is important because it's right above the courtrooms, so, instead of a person possibly spending a couple of days in the jail because of paperwork, they could be in and out before the day is out.

The jail is a City response to rising and uncertain costs of having city prisoners in the county jail.

1/4/2018 Related Story: Construction Continues As Tulsa City Jail Takes Shape

A dispute over the cost had lingered for years, so the City remodeled a holding area into an actual jail and believes it will eventually save money, and, right away, will save time for police officers and prisoners.

“These are not Tulsa's most wanted types. These are low-level offenders. We want our police officers pursuing violent criminals. The efficiencies that come along with this facility allow them to bring people here and then get back on the street,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

The jail can hold as many as 30 people for as long as 10 days at a time.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.