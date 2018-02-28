New Tulsa City Jail To Open At Midnight

The City of Tulsa will open a new municipal jail at midnight. Police will divert low-level offenders there instead of the county jail.

The location of the jail is important because it's right above the courtrooms, so, instead of a person possibly spending a couple of days in the jail because of paperwork, they could be in and out before the day is out.

The jail is a City response to rising and uncertain costs of having city prisoners in the county jail.

A dispute over the cost had lingered for years, so the City remodeled a holding area into an actual jail and believes it will eventually save money, and, right away, will save time for police officers and prisoners.

“These are not Tulsa's most wanted types. These are low-level offenders. We want our police officers pursuing violent criminals. The efficiencies that come along with this facility allow them to bring people here and then get back on the street,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

The jail can hold as many as 30 people for as long as 10 days at a time.