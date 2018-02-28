Challenge announced against Mississippi's Sen. Roger Wicker

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

Tea party-backed state lawmaker who came close to unseating one of Mississippi's U.S. senators in 2014 announces he will challenge the state's other senator, Roger Wicker.

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.

Broward County Schools superintendent Robert Runcie said about 95 percent of the student body of 3,293 has returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, two weeks after a mass shooting killed 17 people.

(Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP). Faculty and staff greet police officers stationed outside of at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. With a heavy police presence, classes resumed for the first time ...

Virginia lawmakers have defeated nearly every bill aimed at preventing the same kind of shocking violence that broke out last summer at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). State Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, looks over the bill book during the Senate session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. The Republican-controlled Virginia General Assembly appears to be on track to defea...

The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.

(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's plan to put more of his department's decision-makers in the field has a flaw in the eyes of some who spent their careers making those decisions.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik,File). FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017 file photo Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks on the Trump Administration's energy policy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington. Zinke wants to move more Interior Department employees ou...

A milk deliveryman is accused of hiding marijuana, tobacco and cellphones inside milk cartons and smuggling them into an Ohio prison.

(Warren County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Warren County Sheriff's Office shows Ray Adams. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell says Adams, a milk delivery man, snuck marijuana, tobacco and cellphones into an Ohio p...

California is sending its top energy and environment officials to protest Trump administration plans to scrap the Obama-era Clean Power Plan to slash fossil fuel emissions.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful.

Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A tea party-backed state lawmaker who came close to unseating one of Mississippi's U.S. senators during a bitter 2014 race announced Wednesday that he will challenge the state's other U.S. Republican senator, Roger Wicker.

Republican Chris McDaniel had hinted at the decision for days and made the announcement at an afternoon rally in his hometown of Ellisville. He said he looked forward to going up against Wicker in the GOP primary on June 5, accusing the senator of being beholden to Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other national Republican leaders who don't have Mississippi's interests foremost in their minds.

"They think they're so sophisticated. They can't even balance a budget," McDaniel told about 200 supporters gathered at a junior college auditorium.

McDaniel said Wicker has a liberal voting record in Washington and is now pretending to be a conservative as he seeks re-election.

Wicker said in a statement that he and his wife, Gayle "are looking forward to this campaign and sharing my record of successfully fighting to reduce job-killing regulations, confirm conservative judges, enact historic tax cuts, rebuild our military, and honor our veterans. We will work hard to once again earn the votes and support of all Mississippians."

Wicker has been in the Senate a decade, and President Donald Trump tweeted his support of Wicker on Tuesday.

As for Trump's backing of Wicker, McDaniel appeared to be already hitting hard at his opponent: "Thank God for President Trump. He's made Roger Wicker a conservative for about three weeks."

McDaniel was backed by tea party groups when he came close to unseating Mississippi's senior senator, Thad Cochran, in 2014. At the time, McDaniel positioned himself as the outsider trying to topple the political establishment. The same dynamic would be in play in any race against Wicker.

But McDaniel, a politician who calls himself a "constitutional conservative," faces a much different environment in 2018, and a more engaged candidate in Wicker.

Wicker, wary of McDaniel from his challenge of Cochran, has taken an aggressive stance early on. Cochran was accustomed to winning with little effort and took months to engage in the primary.

Wicker preemptively announced in January that 65 top Trump supporters in Mississippi, including county organizing chairmen and chairwomen, had thrown their support to Wicker, all while McDaniel has maintained a steady drumbeat of criticism of the president and his accomplishments.

The Senate race in Mississippi four years ago grabbed national attention after a McDaniel supporter entered a nursing home without permission and photographed Cochran's wife, who was bedridden with dementia. Images of her appeared briefly online. McDaniel said he had no connection to the incident.

McDaniel never conceded his loss to Cochran and filed an unsuccessful challenge saying the Cochran camp had cheated in the primary runoff by courting votes from black people who traditionally support Democrats.

____

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter: http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus .

