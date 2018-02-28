Funeral Scheduled For Late Checotah Assistant Police Chief

Family members are making funeral plans for Checotah Assistant Police Chief Justin Durrett.

Durrett died following an off-duty crash two weeks ago.

His funeral will be Saturday, March 3, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Checotah High School Gym.

2/26/2018 Related Story: Community Remembers Checotah Assistant Police Chief

Gambino's Pizza in Checotah is also hosting a fundraiser for Durrett's family Wednesday, March 7, 2018.