TPD Watching For Hazardous Drivers On Tulsa Highways

Starting Thursday and lasting through the month of March, you might want to pay attention to your driving on Tulsa highways.

The Tulsa Police Department will be paying close attention to posted speed limits and hazardous moving violations, especially in construction zones and hot spots for dangerous drivers.

One of the most recent road projects in Tulsa in along northbound Highway 169.

"People are not expecting it," said Sergeant Shane Tuell. "They are traveling 65, 70, 75 miles per hour and they're not expecting traffic to all of a sudden slow down and bottleneck."

Sgt. Tuell says that leads to illegal moves by drivers, moves that officers will be watching for.

Offenses that will get you a ticket include speeding, multiple lane changes, and changing lanes without a signal.

A citation issued for a hazardous moving violation carries a fine of $150 up to $500, possibly even some jail time, and no warnings will be issued.

Sgt. Tuell says, "this isn't a revenue thing that we are doing for the city. Otherwise, we would have put it out to everyone."

It's supposed to be about keeping drivers safe during a time of year when construction is ramping up along Tulsa expressways.

"If we don't start enforcing this more aggressively than we have been already, then we are going to see an uptick in collisions and possibly fatality collisions," said Sgt. Tuell.

Officers will be switching patrol locations each day, so exercise proper car control.