Elementary Students Perform With Tulsa Symphony In Link Up Program

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Performing Arts Center is overflowing with elementary aged kids this week playing concerts with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra.

The Tulsa Symphony is hosting a PAC-full of third, fourth and fifth graders for some serious music and some interactive fun.

It’s all part of the Carnegie Hall Link Up Program.

"Carnegie Hall Link Up Program is a music immersion program that started 30 years ago," said David Carter, the symphony’s education director and principal clarinetist.

Carter said the kids learn the music and songs at school, then, come to the PAC and play a concert with the symphony.

That's 1,500 kids playing their recorders along with the orchestra.

"It's so much fun cause it's interactive with the kids," Sand Springs teacher Angela Evans said.

This is year number three for the symphony and area schools in the program. Over that time, Link Up has impacted 17,000 students in nine area school districts.

"It's a lot of fun and everyone is having a blast," Carter said.

There are two more Linked Up concerts this week and a big Family Concert scheduled for Sunday afternoon. You can find more information here.

