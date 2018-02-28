Affidavit Reveals Person Behind Tracking Device On Lawmaker's Ca - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Affidavit Reveals Person Behind Tracking Device On Lawmaker's Car

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

The OSBI said they believe they know who put a GPS tracking device on a state representative's truck.

Read Related Story: State Representative Wants To Change Law On Tracking Devices

Representative Mark McBride found the device back in mid-January.

At the time he thought someone was following him and new details show he was right.

News On 6 requested the documents from Travis County, Texas.

It includes a subpoena for a man out of Austin, George Shipley.

OSBI investigated and the affidavit shows Shipley hired a private investigator to follow Oklahoma State Representative Mark McBride.

They put a GPS tracking device on his truck.

“I received a notice that Mr. McBride, representative McBride, believed that his reputation was being threatened based on some legislation that he was trying to pass. We initiated an investigation at that time,” said OSBI Special Agent Steve Tanner.

McBride originally said he was tipped off in December. A friend warned him to be careful.

“I’d seen a vehicle parked behind my home, watching my home. And then I crawled under my truck and low and behold there is a little black box and that really freaked me out,” said McBride.

He knew from his source that a "wind group" wanted to discredit him.

The representative was attempting to write legislation to tax wind energy companies.

“The person that's kind of my source said 'do you ever check your truck?' because it's weird because sometimes certain people know where I’m at. And I said 'no no'. I thought ok I’ll come out here and look. I'm looking around and then, what's that?" said McBride.

That little black box under his car had a paper trail.

In court documents, OSBI Special Agent Steve Tanner writes that George Shipley hired Eastridge Investigations to dig information on McBride.

He then found out Shipley's address matched the offices of the "Wind Coalition."

The Oklahoma Multicounty Grand Jury is requesting for Shipley to appear next Tuesday at 9am.

This would happen at the Attorney General's Office.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.