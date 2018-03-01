The widow of Orlando nightclub shooter faces federal trial

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

West Virginia's teacher walkout isn't over yet as classrooms in all of the state's 55 counties are to remain closed as state Senate action is awaited on a proposed 5 percent pay hike.

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Jennyerin Steele Staats, a special education teacher from Jackson County holds her sign aloft outside of the capitol building after WVEA President Dale Lee outlined the terms for ending the walkout on the ...

Plans for the Rev. Billy Graham's funeral on Friday began about a decade ago with the evangelist himself.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Edgar Valenzuela, right, hugs Clyde Fonderin, left, after they paid their respects to Rev. Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

A massage therapist is accusing casino mogul Steve Wynn of using his power to coerce her into sexual acts, the latest woman to allege sexual misconduct against the billionaire.

When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.

(Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office shows Jesse Randal Davidson. Social studies teacher Davidson barricaded himself inside a classroom at Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga., We...

A freeway-side billboard for a Las Vegas gun range was vandalized overnight to change an advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle to say, "Shoot A School Kid Only $29.".

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). This Thursday, March 1, 2018 shows a vandalized billboard near Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. The advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle, which originally said "Shoot a .50 calib...

A New York City nanny accused of stabbing two small children to death in the bathroom of their Manhattan apartment is heading to trial.

(Susan Watts/The Daily News via AP, File). FILE- In this March 8, 2013 file photo, Yoselyn Ortega, center, charged with the stabbing deaths of two small children under her care, is escorted to her seat for her first court appearance in New York. Openin...

(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Gov. Deal's chief of staff Chris Riley confer in the senate before the senate went into recess and the Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation. Gov. Nathan D...

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of the widow of the gunman who police say killed dozens at a Florida nightclub.

Novel proposals to ramp up school security are flying fast as districts respond to heightened safety fears in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

(Claire Crouch/Lex18News via AP). This Feb. 21, 2018 photo made available by Lex18 News, shows a group protesting school safety in Laurel County, KY. In the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school, parents and educators are mobilizing to deman...

(Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...

By TAMARA LUSH

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The gunman who killed 49 people in the Pulse nightclub attack was shot and killed hours afterward. Now, nearly two years later, his widow is being held accountable, charged with helping her husband plan the attack.

The trial of Noor Salman, widow of shooter Omar Mateen, opened Thursday with jury selection that is expected to be lengthy, owing to the difficulty of finding jurors in the Orlando area capable of being fair and impartial given the high profile of the massacre - at the time, it was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Prosecutors have said Salman accompanied her husband when he cased locations for potential terrorist attacks, knew ahead of time that he was planning the attack and misled FBI agents about what she knew about her husband's plans.

The defense plans to argue that Salman was abused by her husband and afraid to defy him.

U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron questioned jurors one by one about their knowledge of the Pulse nightclub shooting and whether they knew anyone connected to the incident or the case. It took a half-hour Thursday morning to question the first potential juror; each person called had previously filled out a lengthy questionnaire about their backgrounds, opinions, and knowledge of the case.

The judge said the trial could last five weeks or more once the twelve jurors are chosen - a process that itself will likely take up to two weeks. He asked the potential jurors about whether they can be impartial in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, and also asked if they believe the war on terror targets Muslims. Potential jurors were also asked if they know survivors or victims of a terrorist attack.

Salman, 31, is charged with aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, in planning the June 16, 2016 attack. She's also been charged with obstruction of justice and faces life in prison if convicted. She has pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday morning prior to the proceedings, a man stood across the street from the courthouse holding a sign that read, " 'FRY' HER TILL SHE HAS NO 'PULSE'." There were no other visible demonstrators, but security in the federal courthouse was tight. Some Pulse victims' families are in attendance.

Barbara Poma, the owner of the Pulse nightclub, walked out of the courtroom during the midday break alongside the mother of a man who died in the attack. Both declined to speak to the media.

Community leaders said the trial could bring difficult emotions to the surface for many people.

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs said the trial may bring difficult emotions to the surface those still grieving. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said it is "incomprehensible" that the incident took place at an LGBT nightclub in the city.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott added, "While the horrific terror attack at Pulse left a solemn impact on our state, Floridians have shown incredible resiliency, bravery and love in the face of this extreme loss."

Today, the nightclub property is surrounded by green fencing and signs explaining that an interim memorial will be built there and is under construction until April 2018. Banners on the fencing have been signed by community members. One person wrote in pen: "Not a day goes by where I don't think of you. Missed forever, remembered always."

Mateen, who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, was killed by police in the hours after the shooting.

Salman was arrested in California in 2017, where she was staying with family, and has been in jail since.

From various court documents, it is expected that the defense will say Salman was abused by her husband and feared for her life. Her attorneys also claim she wasn't given proper Miranda warnings, which tell suspects they have a right to remain silent and have an attorney present, before she made statements.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.