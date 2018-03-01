Major storm to bring feet of snow to California mountains

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.

(Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office shows Jesse Randal Davidson. Social studies teacher Davidson barricaded himself inside a classroom at Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga., We...

A New York City nanny accused of stabbing two small children to death in the bathroom of their Manhattan apartment is heading to trial.

(Susan Watts/The Daily News via AP, File). FILE- In this March 8, 2013 file photo, Yoselyn Ortega, center, charged with the stabbing deaths of two small children under her care, is escorted to her seat for her first court appearance in New York. Openin...

Chris McDaniel, tea party-backed state lawmaker who tried to unseat U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi in 2014, now says he will challenge the state's other U.S. senator, Roger Wicker.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, announces his candidacy to the U.S. Senate, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Ellisville, Miss. McDaniel will challenge current Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker.

A federal immigration official says about 800 people living in Northern California were able to avoid arrest thanks to a warning by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

(Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group via AP). In this Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf holds a press conference to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area at Fruitvale Village in Oakland, Calif. I...

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.

Walmart says it is raising the age restriction for people to buy firearms and ammunition to 21 years old.

Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful.

Supporters of legalized sports gambling may have another hurdle to clear even if the Supreme Court rules in their favor this year.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, left, and state Sen. Raymond Lesniak talk after a news conference at the Supreme Court where a case on sports betting is being heard in Washingt...

The rift between corporate American and the gun lobby is growing.

(Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A man walks his dog at Ocean Beach as the sun sets in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Forecasters said the next weather system will arrive in Northern California on Wednesday, and reach the south by Thursday, bringing much ...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Motorists were warned to stay off Northern California mountain roads as a major winter storm was expected to bring heavy snowfall, powerful winds and torrential rains at lower elevations Thursday.

Meanwhile predictions of widespread showers across the southern end of the state raised concern about flash flooding near wildfire burn scars later in the week.

A blizzard warning was issued for parts of the Sierra Nevada, where winds could gust up to 125 mph (200 kph) on the ridges and 40 to 60 mph (65 kph to 95 kph) in some valleys, the National Weather Service said.

The blizzard would help the snowpack, which is vital to the state's water supply and is only about a quarter its normal size for this time of winter.

"Totals will be measured in feet and mountain travel will become dangerous," the National Weather Service tweeted. "Travel is highly discouraged."

Northern mountains were expected to receive 3 feet (0.9 meter) to 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow, and up to 7 feet (2.1 meters) in localized areas.

The storm was expected to reach Southern California in the early hours of Friday. Santa Barbara County issued a recommended evacuation warning for south coast communities including Montecito, where a Jan. 9 storm triggered flash floods that destroyed or damaging hundreds of homes. Twenty-one people were killed and two remain missing.

The county is following a rigorous new system of alerts that emphasizes evacuations well in advance of storms rather than suggesting residents can use their discretion.

Officials hoped to decide Thursday whether to issue a mandatory evacuation order. People cannot be forced to leave their homes under a mandatory evacuation order, but authorities said they should not be expected to be rescued while the storm event is occurring.

"Our intention is to make sure that you have a plan, that you are prepared, and that you are safe," said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, who warned people not to be lulled into a false sense of security because midweek weather was calm. "Just because the skies are blue right now doesn't mean there isn't a threat."

People with mobility issues or those with large animals should get out now, officials said. There were no estimates on how many people may have left the area.

Montecito and neighboring communities on the coastal foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains lie below slopes burned bare last year by the largest wildfire in recorded California history as well as other fires in recent years.

Evacuation fatigue for some residents is a factor. Some evacuated multiple times during the wildfires, and then again when the mudslides hit.

