Drunk Driver Crashes SUV Into Tulsa Townhouse, Police Say

Police arrested two people after an SUV crashed into a Tulsa townhouse Wednesday night.

They say 33-year-old Echo Shawnee was driving the SUV. They arrested her for DUI and passenger Christopher Haikey for public intoxication.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. just off 71st Street, west of Memorial Drive. Police say the SUV caused significant damage to the garage as well as a water heater closet.

"I imagine they were traveling westbound on 71st Street, lost control and just zipped right up through the yard, hit the corner of the house there and came to rest where you see the vehicle there in the garage," said Tulsa Police Sgt. Adam Dawson.

He says the townhouse was vacant at the time, but the owner had just finished some work inside and was planning to lease it.