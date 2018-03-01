Tulsa's City Jail Now Open

The City of Tulsa's new jail is now officially open and accepting inmates.

It opened at midnight and is located at the police department in downtown Tulsa.

The City of Tulsa announced last year it would open and operate its own municipal jail, so it would wouldn't need to send people with city charges to the Tulsa County Jail.

Opening it's own jail is the city's response to rising and uncertain costs of having city prisoners in the county jail.

The City Jail is managed by the Tulsa Police Department and staffed by detention officers from G4S Security.

It has 25 detention officers, a G4S security manager and a Tulsa Police Sergeant.

The city's jail can hold up to 30 people on city charges or a mix of city and state charges for up to 10 days.