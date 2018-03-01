Report: Midwest business conditions index rose in February

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A report says a business conditions index for nine Midwest and Plains states rose over the past month, pointing to continued improvement in regional economic conditions.

The report released Thursday says the Mid-America Business Conditions Index hit 59.7 in February, compared with 57.3 in January. The December figure was 59.0.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says manufacturing and other business sectors in the region are experiencing "very healthy growth in business activity."

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

