Reba McEntire To Return As Host For 2018 American Country Music - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Reba McEntire To Return As Host For 2018 American Country Music Awards

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK CITY -

Country music superstar Reba McEntire will be returning as host of the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards. 

McEntire, who is from Oklahoma, has hosted the awards show 14 times since the late 1980s. 

She joined "CBS This Morning" to reveal the news and announce the nominees of some of the show's top categories. 

The three-time Grammy winner has sold more than 56 million albums worldwide and earned a record 35 No. 1 hit singles. She last hosted "country music's party of the year" in 2012 along with Blake Shelton.

Reba was in Tulsa on February 22nd, where she hosted this year's Pink Stiletto gala and fundraiser at River Spirit Casino. 

2/23/2018 Related Story Reba McEntire Headlines Pink Stiletto Gala

The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, April 15, at 7 p.m. on CBS. 

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.