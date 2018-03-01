Reba McEntire To Return As Host For 2018 American Country Music Awards

Country music superstar Reba McEntire will be returning as host of the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

McEntire, who is from Oklahoma, has hosted the awards show 14 times since the late 1980s.

She joined "CBS This Morning" to reveal the news and announce the nominees of some of the show's top categories.

The three-time Grammy winner has sold more than 56 million albums worldwide and earned a record 35 No. 1 hit singles. She last hosted "country music's party of the year" in 2012 along with Blake Shelton.

Reba was in Tulsa on February 22nd, where she hosted this year's Pink Stiletto gala and fundraiser at River Spirit Casino.

The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, April 15, at 7 p.m. on CBS.