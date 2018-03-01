Reba McEntire To Return As Host For 2018 American Country Music Awards

We’re told this assault happened prior to an incident at the superintendent’s house last fall that is being investigated but reportedly involved one of the same football players.More >>
We’re told this assault happened prior to an incident at the superintendent’s house last fall that is being investigated but reportedly involved one of the same football players.More >>
A 32-year-old Tulsa man is facing a dozen charges after he was accused of stealing an Oklahoma Highway Patrol car February 18.More >>
A 32-year-old Tulsa man is facing a dozen charges after he was accused of stealing an Oklahoma Highway Patrol car February 18.More >>