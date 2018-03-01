Flu Deaths In Oklahoma Rise To 194

The Oklahoma Department of Health states the number of flu-related deaths has risen to 194 - 24 more deaths than were reported last week.

Hospitalizations are now at 3,962 for this flu season. That's 157 more than last week.

Tulsa county continues to lead in the number of deaths associated with flu with a total of 38, six more during the last seven days.

The northeast region (including Osage, Pawnee, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Rogers, Mayes, Ottawa and Delaware counties) has a total 33 flu-related deaths.

According to the OSHD, during the week of February 18-24, 5.3 percent of outpatient visits met the criteria for flu. Thirty percent of flu tests performed during that time were positive, and 61 percent of those were for influenza B.

The health department said overall influenza activity peaked during the week ending January 20, but the state is seeing a second wave of the disease because of influenza B.