Flu Deaths In Oklahoma Rise To 194 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Flu Deaths In Oklahoma Rise To 194

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Department of Health states the number of flu-related deaths has risen to 194 - 24 more deaths than were reported last week.

Hospitalizations are now at 3,962 for this flu season. That's 157 more than last week.

Tulsa county continues to lead in the number of deaths associated with flu with a total of 38, six more during the last seven days.

2/22/2018 Related Story: Latest Flu-Related Numbers Released For Oklahoma

The northeast region (including Osage, Pawnee, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Rogers, Mayes, Ottawa and Delaware counties) has a total 33 flu-related deaths. 

According to the OSHD, during the week of February 18-24, 5.3 percent of outpatient visits met the criteria for flu. Thirty percent of flu tests performed during that time were positive, and 61 percent of those were for influenza B.

The health department said overall influenza activity peaked during the week ending January 20, but the state is seeing a second wave of the disease because of influenza B.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.