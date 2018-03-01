Body Found In Cherokee County Identified As Missing 22-Year-Old

The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body found in Cherokee County.

They confirmed the ID as missing 22-year-old Lucas Ashlock.

The body was found near the Rocky Ford State Park Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

Family members said that is where Ashlock was reported missing. They posted on Facebook about his disappearance and said he was at a party when he left, on foot while intoxicated, on a cold night.