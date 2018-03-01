Tulsa Police Searching For Armed Robber

Tulsa Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Family Dollar employee taking the store’s money to the bank.

Police say a woman was sitting in her car getting ready to make a business deposit at the Bank of Oklahoma near Pine and Lewis when a masked man approached her.

Officers say he opened her car door stole both a money bag and her purse then left the scene.

Police say a witness followed the suspect to North Lewis where he lost him.

"The subject, as I stated, was followed by a Good Samaritan that saw the subject get into a small two-door compact vehicle. It was probably dark blue or black," Corporal Tracy Clark said.

Police say no one was hurt.

If you know anything about the crime you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.