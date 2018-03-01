William Henry Trotter Bush was brother, uncle of presidents

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of the widow of the gunman who police say killed dozens at a Florida nightclub.

Motorists are warned to stay off Northern California mountain roads as a major winter storm gaining strength Thursday is expected to bring heavy snowfall and powerful winds.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A man walks his dog at Ocean Beach as the sun sets in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Forecasters said the next weather system will arrive in Northern California on Wednesday, and reach the south by Thursday, bringing much ...

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush has confirmed to The Associated Press that his uncle William H.T. Bush, a wealthy investor, died on Wednesday.

Plans for the Rev. Billy Graham's funeral on Friday began about a decade ago with the evangelist himself.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Edgar Valenzuela, right, hugs Clyde Fonderin, left, after they paid their respects to Rev. Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

A massage therapist is accusing casino mogul Steve Wynn of using his power to coerce her into sexual acts, the latest woman to allege sexual misconduct against the billionaire.

A New York City nanny accused of stabbing two small children to death in the bathroom of their Manhattan apartment is heading to trial.

(Susan Watts/The Daily News via AP, File). FILE- In this March 8, 2013 file photo, Yoselyn Ortega, center, charged with the stabbing deaths of two small children under her care, is escorted to her seat for her first court appearance in New York. Openin...

The Georgia Senate approved a sweeping tax bill Thursday that punishes Delta Air Lines for cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association.

(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Gov. Deal's chief of staff Chris Riley confer in the senate before the senate went into recess and the Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation. Gov. Nathan D...

Novel proposals to ramp up school security are flying fast as districts respond to heightened safety fears in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

(Claire Crouch/Lex18News via AP). This Feb. 21, 2018 photo made available by Lex18 News, shows a group protesting school safety in Laurel County, KY. In the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school, parents and educators are mobilizing to deman...

The rift between corporate American and the gun lobby is growing.

(Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...

Records obtained by The Associated Press show Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens used an email address for a veterans charity he founded to arrange political meetings as he prepared to launch his first bid for public office.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse for the first time Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 since Greitens was indicted, with pl...

By FREIDA FRISARO and GARY FINEOUT

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) - William Henry Trotter Bush, a wealthy investor and the brother and uncle of presidents, has died. He was 79.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush confirmed Thursday in an email to The Associated Press that his uncle died Wednesday. He did not describe the cause.

Known as "Bucky" Bush, the brother of President George H.W. Bush, uncle of President George W. Bush and youngest son of Sen. Prescott Sheldon Bush of Connecticut was also active in Republican politics. He chaired his nephew's presidential re-election campaign in Missouri. At the time, he recounted that he used to babysit the future 43rd President of the United States.

Bush also was co-founder and chairman of Bush O'Donnell Investment Advisers in St. Louis, Missouri. Before that, he was president of Boatmen's National Bank of St. Louis. He also served on the boards of numerous corporations and foundations, including WellPoint Inc., now Anthem, the parent company of multiple Blue Cross and Blue Shield health insurers.

At one WellPoint board meeting in 2010, Bush collapsed, bringing an abrupt end to a consumer campaign against insurance premium hikes.

Bush also was put in the spotlight in 2007, when he and other directors of a defense contractor reaped a total of $6 million from what federal regulators called an illegal scheme by two executives to manipulate the timing of stock option grants.

Bush was a non-executive director of St. Louis-based Engineered Support Systems Inc., whose profits were bolstered because of the Iraq war. He was not accused of any personal wrongdoing in a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, but the agency said he made about $450,000 selling some of his stock in 2005. Bush offered no comment to the AP at the time.

Bush's September 1989 trip to Malta received some humorous notoriety. His brother, then president, asked him about Malta and later decided to hold his first summit with Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev there.

When the weather failed to cooperate for their December 1989 "seasick summit," Bush and others later joked about Bucky's shortcomings as an advance man.

"I'm blameless," said the president's younger brother.

Chairman Todd Graves of the Missouri Republican Party offered his condolences to the Bush family, tweeting that "Bucky Bush was a strong leader and champion for the state of Missouri."

___

Fineout contributed to this story from Tallahassee, Florida.

