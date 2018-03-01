5A, 6A High School Basketball Championship Games To Air On Tulsa CW

Griffin Communications and the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association will air the 5A and 6A boys and girls Oklahoma Ford High School Basketball Championship games on Tulsa CW.

The games will air live from the Mabee Center on the Oral Roberts University campus in Tulsa. Oklahomans can tune in at noon, 1:45 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. to watch. DISH, DirecTV and over-the-air viewers can tune to channel 19; Cox Cable subscribers can watch on channel 7/1007.

All games will also be live streamed on NewsOn6.com and our app.