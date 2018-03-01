Bold Car Thief Drives Off With Vehicle During 'Sale' In SW OKC

Police are on the lookout for a car thief who boldly drove off with a vehicle from a car lot on the southwest side of the metro on Monday.

According to the report, the suspect strolled onto the lot of Best Star Auto Sales, located in the 1400 block of SW 29th Street, and started looking at a dark green 2006 Jeep Liberty, as if he was interested in buying it. A salesperson even approaches the suspect and begins to chat with him.

The suspect asked the salesperson if he could test drive the vehicle. And when the salesperson went to lock up the business, that’s when he said the suspect jumped in the Jeep and took off heading eastbound on SW 29th Street.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s, approximately 5’9” tall and weighing 200 pounds. He had blue eyes and was unshaven, wearing a blue shirt and a ball cap.

At the time of the theft, the Jeep has “Mailage 118k 3,995 cash” written on the back window, with “mileage” misspelled.

The salesperson also told police that he believed the suspect was with a friend, who parked in a gold Chevy Malibu just to the east of the business.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.