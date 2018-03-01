Billy Graham funeral to serve as evangelist's final crusade

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

West Virginia's teacher walkout isn't over yet as classrooms in all of the state's 55 counties are to remain closed as state Senate action is awaited on a proposed 5 percent pay hike.

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Jennyerin Steele Staats, a special education teacher from Jackson County holds her sign aloft outside of the capitol building after WVEA President Dale Lee outlined the terms for ending the walkout on the ...

Plans for the Rev. Billy Graham's funeral on Friday began about a decade ago with the evangelist himself.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Edgar Valenzuela, right, hugs Clyde Fonderin, left, after they paid their respects to Rev. Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

A massage therapist is accusing casino mogul Steve Wynn of using his power to coerce her into sexual acts, the latest woman to allege sexual misconduct against the billionaire.

When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.

(Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office shows Jesse Randal Davidson. Social studies teacher Davidson barricaded himself inside a classroom at Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga., We...

A freeway-side billboard for a Las Vegas gun range was vandalized overnight to change an advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle to say, "Shoot A School Kid Only $29.".

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). This Thursday, March 1, 2018 shows a vandalized billboard near Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. The advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle, which originally said "Shoot a .50 calib...

A New York City nanny accused of stabbing two small children to death in the bathroom of their Manhattan apartment is heading to trial.

(Susan Watts/The Daily News via AP, File). FILE- In this March 8, 2013 file photo, Yoselyn Ortega, center, charged with the stabbing deaths of two small children under her care, is escorted to her seat for her first court appearance in New York. Openin...

The Georgia Senate approved a sweeping tax bill Thursday that punishes Delta Air Lines for cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association.

(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Gov. Deal's chief of staff Chris Riley confer in the senate before the senate went into recess and the Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation. Gov. Nathan D...

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of the widow of the gunman who police say killed dozens at a Florida nightclub.

Novel proposals to ramp up school security are flying fast as districts respond to heightened safety fears in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

(Claire Crouch/Lex18News via AP). This Feb. 21, 2018 photo made available by Lex18 News, shows a group protesting school safety in Laurel County, KY. In the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school, parents and educators are mobilizing to deman...

The rift between corporate American and the gun lobby is growing.

(Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Franklin Graham speaks to the media in front of the Billy Graham Library after greeting former President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush, who came to pay their respects to Billy Graham during a public viewing in Charlotte, N...

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Mourners leave Rev. Billy Graham's childhood home, left, after paying their respects during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Edgar Valenzuela, right, hugs Clyde Fonderin, left, after they paid their respects to Rev. Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

By TOM FOREMAN Jr. and JONATHAN DREW

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - As his public appearances dwindled in recent years, the Rev. Billy Graham began choosing songs, scripture and speakers for one last public opportunity to spread the Gospel - his own funeral.

Plans for Friday's service took shape in the years after his last crusade in 2005 as he huddled with confidants and loved ones in his North Carolina mountain home. Musicians who had shared Graham's stage would sing. Some of the best preachers Graham knew - his own children - would deliver personal messages.

And evoking the "Canvas Cathedral" revivals that helped launch his ministry seven decades ago, mourners would gather under a tent to pay their final respects. For his family, the idea became capturing the feeling of the crusades that made Graham "America's Pastor" and the world's best-known Protestant preacher of his era.

"His fingerprints are on this service for sure," family spokesman Mark DeMoss said in a phone interview. "The Graham family has long considered that his funeral eventually would really be his last crusade."

Graham, who died last week at age 99, brought a message of salvation to millions during visits and live broadcasts to scores of countries. While the invitation-only crowd Friday on the grounds of his Charlotte library is limited to 2,000 or so, internet livestreams are allowing many more to watch at noon.

The service features songs from gospel musicians who performed at Graham's events: Linda McCrary-Fisher, Michael W. Smith and the Gaither Vocal Band. They are all friends who sang for Graham at his home in recent years, DeMoss said, adding: "They're not just artists."

Graham's oldest son, the Rev. Franklin Graham, will deliver the funeral message after shorter addresses by his other children. The service, expected to last about 90 minutes, also includes prayers by pastors from as close as Charlotte and as far away as Asia.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend.

Afterward, Billy Graham will be buried next to his wife in a memorial prayer garden at the library, with his grandchildren serving as pallbearers. His casket was made of pine by inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. The grave marker reads: "Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ."

The funeral serves as the culmination of more than a week of tributes that included crowds lining the road for a procession from the mountains to Charlotte, where Graham grew up. Approximately 13,000 people - including former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton - filed past his casket during a public viewing in Charlotte this week. And on Wednesday, Graham became the first private citizen since civil rights icon Rosa Parks in 2005 to lie in honor at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

Still, loved ones said Graham saw himself as a humble preacher who would have been embarrassed by such fanfare.

And most of all, to Graham, Friday's goodbye marks an end only to his earthly journey.

"Do I fear death? ... No. I look forward to death, with great anticipation," Graham told a Newsweek reporter in 2005. "I am looking forward to seeing God face to face. And that could happen any day."

___

Drew reported from Raleigh, North Carolina.

___

