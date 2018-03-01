Billy Graham funeral to serve as evangelist's final crusade - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Billy Graham funeral to serve as evangelist's final crusade

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Edgar Valenzuela, right, hugs Clyde Fonderin, left, after they paid their respects to Rev. Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Edgar Valenzuela, right, hugs Clyde Fonderin, left, after they paid their respects to Rev. Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Mourners leave Rev. Billy Graham's childhood home, left, after paying their respects during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Mourners leave Rev. Billy Graham's childhood home, left, after paying their respects during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Franklin Graham speaks to the media in front of the Billy Graham Library after greeting former President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush, who came to pay their respects to Billy Graham during a public viewing in Charlotte, N... (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Franklin Graham speaks to the media in front of the Billy Graham Library after greeting former President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush, who came to pay their respects to Billy Graham during a public viewing in Charlotte, N...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Kroger joins other big retailers, tightens gun restrictions

    Kroger joins other big retailers, tightens gun restrictions

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:55 PM EST2018-03-01 21:55:21 GMT
    (Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...(Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...
    The rift between corporate American and the gun lobby is growing.More >>
    The rift between corporate American and the gun lobby is growing.More >>

  • After Parkland, parents push for school security upgrades

    After Parkland, parents push for school security upgrades

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:55 PM EST2018-03-01 21:55:18 GMT
    (Claire Crouch/Lex18News via AP). This Feb. 21, 2018 photo made available by Lex18 News, shows a group protesting school safety in Laurel County, KY. In the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school, parents and educators are mobilizing to deman...(Claire Crouch/Lex18News via AP). This Feb. 21, 2018 photo made available by Lex18 News, shows a group protesting school safety in Laurel County, KY. In the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school, parents and educators are mobilizing to deman...
    Novel proposals to ramp up school security are flying fast as districts respond to heightened safety fears in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
    Novel proposals to ramp up school security are flying fast as districts respond to heightened safety fears in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>

  • The widow of Orlando nightclub shooter faces federal trial

    The widow of Orlando nightclub shooter faces federal trial

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:55 PM EST2018-03-01 21:55:14 GMT
    Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of the widow of the gunman who police say killed dozens at a Florida nightclub.More >>
    Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of the widow of the gunman who police say killed dozens at a Florida nightclub.More >>
    •   

By TOM FOREMAN Jr. and JONATHAN DREW
Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - As his public appearances dwindled in recent years, the Rev. Billy Graham began choosing songs, scripture and speakers for one last public opportunity to spread the Gospel - his own funeral.

Plans for Friday's service took shape in the years after his last crusade in 2005 as he huddled with confidants and loved ones in his North Carolina mountain home. Musicians who had shared Graham's stage would sing. Some of the best preachers Graham knew - his own children - would deliver personal messages.

And evoking the "Canvas Cathedral" revivals that helped launch his ministry seven decades ago, mourners would gather under a tent to pay their final respects. For his family, the idea became capturing the feeling of the crusades that made Graham "America's Pastor" and the world's best-known Protestant preacher of his era.

"His fingerprints are on this service for sure," family spokesman Mark DeMoss said in a phone interview. "The Graham family has long considered that his funeral eventually would really be his last crusade."

Graham, who died last week at age 99, brought a message of salvation to millions during visits and live broadcasts to scores of countries. While the invitation-only crowd Friday on the grounds of his Charlotte library is limited to 2,000 or so, internet livestreams are allowing many more to watch at noon.

The service features songs from gospel musicians who performed at Graham's events: Linda McCrary-Fisher, Michael W. Smith and the Gaither Vocal Band. They are all friends who sang for Graham at his home in recent years, DeMoss said, adding: "They're not just artists."

Graham's oldest son, the Rev. Franklin Graham, will deliver the funeral message after shorter addresses by his other children. The service, expected to last about 90 minutes, also includes prayers by pastors from as close as Charlotte and as far away as Asia.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend.

Afterward, Billy Graham will be buried next to his wife in a memorial prayer garden at the library, with his grandchildren serving as pallbearers. His casket was made of pine by inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. The grave marker reads: "Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ."

The funeral serves as the culmination of more than a week of tributes that included crowds lining the road for a procession from the mountains to Charlotte, where Graham grew up. Approximately 13,000 people - including former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton - filed past his casket during a public viewing in Charlotte this week. And on Wednesday, Graham became the first private citizen since civil rights icon Rosa Parks in 2005 to lie in honor at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

Still, loved ones said Graham saw himself as a humble preacher who would have been embarrassed by such fanfare.

And most of all, to Graham, Friday's goodbye marks an end only to his earthly journey.

"Do I fear death? ... No. I look forward to death, with great anticipation," Graham told a Newsweek reporter in 2005. "I am looking forward to seeing God face to face. And that could happen any day."

___

Drew reported from Raleigh, North Carolina.

___

Follow Foreman at www.twitter.com/SkipForeman1 and Drew at %href_on(file:

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.