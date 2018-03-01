NEO Professor Accused Of Carrying Gun, Having Meth On Campus - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEO Professor Accused Of Carrying Gun, Having Meth On Campus

MIAMI, Oklahoma -

A Northeastern Oklahoma A & M professor was arrested on campus. Ronnie Lawson was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a gun on school grounds, public intoxication and obstruction.

NEO put out a letter to employees and students that their campus police arrested Lawson after information received from the Craig County Sheriff's Office and anonymous tips.

"This was an isolated incident, and NEO is continuing to cooperate with local law enforcement officials," the letter states.

"The safety and security of our students, faculty, staff, and guests are a top priority at NEO. We are committed to taking every necessary step required to ensure the safety and security of our campus.”

