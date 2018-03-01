Closing Arguments Presented In Sexting Trial Of Former Tulsa Soccer Coach

Jurors are hearing closing arguments in the trial for a former Tulsa soccer coach accused of sexting with a 14-year-old girl.

Blake Lewis was arrested in 2015 when he tried to meet up with the girl, only to be met by police.

A Jenks police officer posed as the girl on social media and testified Lewis sent pictures in his underwear, asking the "girl" to do the same.

Lewis testified in his own defense Wednesday, saying he realized how inappropriate the relationship was and planned on ending things when they met in person.

News On 6’s Taylor Newcomb is in the courtroom and will have updates as the trial continues.