Community Care Insurance Ends Contract With Hillcrest

Community Care insurance announced it is ending its contract with Hillcrest HealthCare System at the end of June.

Community Care says Hillcrest has tried to collect more than $400,000 more from patients than what is allowed through their contract.

The company says it will contact patients who need to choose another doctor. The company says this will affect about 6,500 of its members, which is less than 5 percent of its total membership.

CommunityCare says this does not affect anyone on the Senior Health or Advantage Medicare Plans.

Hillcrest says this comes as a surprise because it been working for months on re-negotiating the contract.

It says the billing practices are consistent with what's on Community Care's website.