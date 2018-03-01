Sources: Second Bixby Student Reports Sexual Assault Involving F - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sources: Second Bixby Student Reports Sexual Assault Involving Football Player

BIXBY, Oklahoma -

Sources tell News On 6 a 15-year-old boy and his parents reported a sexual assault to Bixby administrators.

We’re told this assault happened prior to an incident at the superintendent’s house last fall that is currently being investigated. The sources say the new allegation involves one of the same football players.

The school called police and an officer took an initial report, we’re told.

Police said when they learned the location this incident reportedly happened, they determined it was in Tulsa County and said they will forward the case to Tulsa County investigators.

Interim Bixby Superintendent Lydia Wilson released a statement saying, "We have been contacted today by press in reference to a recent report of potential assault on a student. Of course, we cannot comment on the specific confidential information in this request. However, if BPS gets any report of any kind of potential assault on a student, we will immediately report to all proper authorities, investigate for the safety of our students, and pursue any/all interventions that are appropriate."

