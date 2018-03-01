Tulsa Man Charged In OHP Patrol Car Theft Case - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Man Charged In OHP Patrol Car Theft Case


TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 32-year-old Tulsa man is facing a dozen charges after he was accused of stealing an Oklahoma Highway Patrol car February 18. 

Troopers said Cody Carrigan was pulled over for driving without a seatbelt on the Creek Turnpike, but then learned the car Carrigan was in was stolen.

The trooper arrested Carrigan and placed him in the front seat of the patrol car, but when the trooper looked away, Carrigan slipped out of his handcuffs and got behind the wheel of the car and drove away, dragging the trooper for about 20 feet. 

The patrol car was later found abandoned in Broken Arrow. Carrigan was later found and arrested. 

He's now facing charges of larceny of an automobile, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault and battery upon a police officer, endangering others while eluding police officer, escape from arrest, transporting an open container and driving under suspension, among other charges.

