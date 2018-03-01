Charges Filed In Bixby High School Football Rape Investigation

Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard filed felony charges against four teens in the investigation into allegations that a Bixby football player was sexually assaulted by four teammates last fall.

Ballard charged Samuel Lakin, 17; Joe Wood, 16; William Thomas, 17; and Colton Cable, 17, with one count of rape by instrumentation. All four suspects are charged as youthful offenders.

Ballard is handling the case because the Tulsa County District Attorney's office recused itself from the investigation.

According to court documents previously filed in the case, the four students admitted to participating in the sexual assault that happened at the superintendent's house on September 27, 2017. A fifth student admitted to recording it on video and sharing it with other high-school-aged people.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Wood announced his resignation in December.