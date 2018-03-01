Charges Filed In Bixby High School Football Rape Investigation - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Charges Filed In Bixby High School Football Rape Investigation

Posted: Updated:
Photo of the Bixby High School sign. Photo of the Bixby High School sign.
BIXBY, Oklahoma -

Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard filed felony charges against four teens in the investigation into allegations that a Bixby football player was sexually assaulted by four teammates last fall.

Ballard charged Samuel Lakin, 17; Joe Wood, 16; William Thomas, 17; and Colton Cable, 17, with one count of rape by instrumentation. All four suspects are charged as youthful offenders.

Ballard is handling the case because the Tulsa County District Attorney's office recused itself from the investigation.

1/9/2018 Related Story: Investigator: Bixby High School Football Players Admit To Sexually Assaulting Teammate

According to court documents previously filed in the case, the four students admitted to participating in the sexual assault that happened at the superintendent's house on September 27, 2017. A fifth student admitted to recording it on video and sharing it with other high-school-aged people.

12/19/2017 Related Story: Bixby Superintendent Announces Resignation Amid Sexual Assault Investigation

Superintendent Dr. Robert Wood announced his resignation in December.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.