Man Tased, Shot By Officers Following Domestic Call In SW OKC

NEWS

Man Tased, Shot By Officers Following Domestic Call In SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A suspect was Tasered and shot by officers after he came at them with a knife, according to Oklahoma City police.

Police say, officers responded to a call about 6:05 a.m. concerning a man beating a woman at a home on Corona Drive, near SW 83 Street. Upon arrival, officers said they located the male suspect in the backyard of a home across the street, and he was holding a knife.

Officers said they ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, but the suspect charged at them. One officer fired a Taser and another officer fired a gun hitting the suspect.

News 9 talked to a neighbor about the people in the home.

"I've known then for quite a few years and they've had some run-ins before, and it's just sad what happened," the neighbor said.

Both officers involved were wearing body cameras during the incident. Neither officer was hurt.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. His name and condition have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

