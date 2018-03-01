Doctor Still Suggests Tamiflu Despite Questionable Side Effects

Troubling numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department show an increase in flu-related deaths in Tulsa County.

If you've been to a doctor's office recently, you've probably had to wear a mask.

As concerns grow over the numbers, there are also some concerns about the treatment, especially the side-effect of the anti-viral medication Tamiflu.

"This was the worst one I've seen in 30 years I've been doing this," said Dr. Thomas Auxter.

Doctors have been slammed this flu season.

So far, statewide, 194 people have died from the virus. At least 38 were in Green Country.

Nearly 4,000 people have gone to the hospital, but hopefully, there's an end in sight.

"I would not be surprised to see waxing and waning. Go down, go up, go down but overall it should be on the decrease, hopefully," said Dr. Auxter.

While the numbers are concerning, some are also concerned about treatment.

Tamiflu can cause a number of side-effects including, nausea, headaches, and vomiting.

"And it's been reported in some cases mental status changes. There's some delirium and hallucinations," said Auxter.

In Indiana, a family told CBS news their teenage son, Charlie Harp, took his life last month. They believe an extreme side effect of Tamiflu caused a change in his personality, playing a factor in his death.

"We were just thinking, ‘what's different? He's been the same, what's going on?’ Then it clicked that he just started a new medicine," said the teen's uncle, Brad Ray.

Dr. Auxter said only in extreme cases can there be a neurological component and Tamiflu is something he trusts even for his own family.

"Prescribe it frequently and I keep some at home just in case," he said.

Everyone, of course, reacts differently to medication, if you notice any negative side effects no matter what meds you're taking you should call your doctor right away.