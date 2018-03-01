Mourners to say goodbye to Billy Graham, 'America's Pastor'

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

An effort by Colorado Democrats to expel one of their own over sexual misconduct allegations appeared set to fail Friday amid Republican objections to how the complaints have been handled. Republicans object to how the complaints were handled.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, Colorado State Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, looks on as the Colorado House of Representatives convenes for the start of the 2018 session. Democratic House Majority Leader KC...

The rift between corporate American and the gun lobby is growing.

(Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...

Novel proposals to ramp up school security are flying fast as districts respond to heightened safety fears in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

(Claire Crouch/Lex18News via AP). This Feb. 21, 2018 photo made available by Lex18 News, shows a group protesting school safety in Laurel County, KY. In the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school, parents and educators are mobilizing to deman...

Delta gets swift retribution from pro-gun lawmakers in its home state for crossing NRA.

(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Senator Steve Henson, D - Stone Mountain, speaks Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Atlanta, in opposition to HB 918. He said that while he supported portions of the bill, he thought the state should look to ...

Mourners are gathering to pay respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.

Australia's prime minister says his government will not consider options for resettling refugees languishing on Pacific islands until the United States fulfills its promise to take up to 1,250 of them.

(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft). New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hold a joint press conference as a commercial jet boat arrives with cheering passengers in Sydney, Friday, March 2, 2018.

200 refugees rejected by Australia have now settled in US

NASA has launched another of the world's most advanced weather satellites, this time to watch over the Pacific and western US.

(United Launch Alliance/NASA via AP). This undated photo provided by the United Launch Alliance via NASA shows a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NOAA's GOES-S satellite waits for liftoff on Thursday, March 1, 2018, from Space Launch Comp...

For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.

(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...

The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.

(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...

California is sending its top energy and environment officials to protest Trump administration plans to scrap the Obama-era Clean Power Plan to slash fossil fuel emissions.

By TOM FOREMAN Jr. and JONATHAN DREW

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor."

The service, scheduled to start at noon Friday, is to include performances by musicians who shared the stage with Graham at his crusades. The Rev. Franklin Graham will deliver the main funeral address for his father after personal messages from Billy Graham's three daughters and younger son. President Donald Trump is expected to attend, but isn't scheduled to speak.

The funeral planning began a decade ago with Billy Graham himself, and grew into his family's desire to capture the feeling of the crusades that made the world's best-known Protestant preacher of his era.

"His fingerprints are on this service for sure," family spokesman Mark DeMoss said in a phone interview. "The Graham family has long considered that his funeral eventually would really be his last crusade."

Graham, who died last week at age 99, brought a message of salvation to millions during visits and live broadcasts to scores of countries. While the invitation-only crowd Friday on the grounds of his Charlotte library is limited to 2,000 or so, internet livestreams are allowing many more to watch.

The service features songs from gospel musicians who performed at Graham's events: Linda McCrary-Fisher, Michael W. Smith and the Gaither Vocal Band. They are all friends who sang for Graham at his home in recent years, DeMoss said.

Afterward, Billy Graham will be buried next to his wife in a memorial prayer garden at the library, with his grandchildren serving as pallbearers. His casket was made of pine by inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. The grave marker reads: "Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ."

The funeral serves as the culmination of more than a week of tributes that included crowds lining the road for a procession from his home in the mountains to Charlotte, where Graham grew up. Approximately 13,000 people - including former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton - filed past his casket during a public viewing in Charlotte this week. And on Wednesday, Graham became the first private citizen since civil rights icon Rosa Parks in 2005 to lie in honor at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

___

Drew reported from Raleigh, North Carolina.

___

Follow Foreman at www.twitter.com/SkipForeman1 and Drew at www.twitter.com/JonathanLDrew

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.