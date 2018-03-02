Oologah Convenience Store To Open Following Tax Dispute

Oologah's Mustang Mini Mart finally has its sales tax permit after a dispute with the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

In a story last month, News On 6, the store's new owners said the trouble came because of a tax warrant against the previous owner of the store.

They now say they have everything sorted out and plan on opening soon, In addition, the new owners say they are hiring.