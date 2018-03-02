Colorado House eyes expelling member accused of harassment

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The 46th running of Alaska's famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race kicks off Saturday amid the most turbulent year ever for organizers.

The 46th running of Alaska's famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race kicks off Saturday amid the most turbulent year ever for organizers.

(Bob Hallinen/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File). FILE - In this March 2, 2014, file photo, musher Nathan Schroeder drives his dog team down the trail just after the start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race near Willow, Alaska. The 46th running of Ala...

(Bob Hallinen/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File). FILE - In this March 2, 2014, file photo, musher Nathan Schroeder drives his dog team down the trail just after the start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race near Willow, Alaska. The 46th running of Ala...

Troubles hang over Iditarod as race kicks off this weekend

Troubles hang over Iditarod as race kicks off this weekend

A sheriff's report says three weapons were taken from the home of a Georgia teacher accused of firing a gun in class after deputies say he set the family car ablaze and then sat down in the backyard with a rifle and watched it burn.

A sheriff's report says three weapons were taken from the home of a Georgia teacher accused of firing a gun in class after deputies say he set the family car ablaze and then sat down in the backyard with a rifle...

(Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office shows Jesse Randal Davidson. Social studies teacher Davidson barricaded himself inside a classroom at Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga., We...

(Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office shows Jesse Randal Davidson. Social studies teacher Davidson barricaded himself inside a classroom at Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga., We...

The rift between corporate American and the gun lobby is growing.

The rift between corporate American and the gun lobby is growing.

(Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...

(Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...

The nation's nasty flu season has been fading for two weeks; health officials say the worst is over.

The nation's nasty flu season has been fading for two weeks; health officials say the worst is over.

(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The nation’s nasty flu season has been fading for two weeks now, and health officials now feel confident the worst is ...

(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The nation’s nasty flu season has been fading for two weeks now, and health officials now feel confident the worst is ...

Worst of bad US flu season finally over as illnesses decline

Worst of bad US flu season finally over as illnesses decline

Delta gets swift retribution from pro-gun lawmakers in its home state for crossing NRA.

Delta gets swift retribution from pro-gun lawmakers in its home state for crossing NRA.

(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Senator Steve Henson, D - Stone Mountain, speaks Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Atlanta, in opposition to HB 918. He said that while he supported portions of the bill, he thought the state should look to ...

(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Senator Steve Henson, D - Stone Mountain, speaks Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Atlanta, in opposition to HB 918. He said that while he supported portions of the bill, he thought the state should look to ...

Delta CEO insists "we are not taking sides" in US gun debate

Delta CEO insists "we are not taking sides" in US gun debate

School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University, suspect still at large.

School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University, suspect still at large.

The fierce nor'easter battering the Northeast is causing havoc with rail travel.

The fierce nor'easter battering the Northeast is causing havoc with rail travel.

(AP Photo/Bill Sikes). People stand behind sand bags to keep water from Boston Harbor from encroaching during high tide at the entrance to the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel as a major nor'easter pounds the East Coast, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Boston.

(AP Photo/Bill Sikes). People stand behind sand bags to keep water from Boston Harbor from encroaching during high tide at the entrance to the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel as a major nor'easter pounds the East Coast, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Boston.

The Latest: More than 1.6M without power amid powerful storm

The Latest: More than 1.6M without power amid powerful storm

Federal prosecutors are urging a Pennsylvania mayor to resign after his conviction on dozens of corruption charges.

Federal prosecutors are urging a Pennsylvania mayor to resign after his conviction on dozens of corruption charges.

Marion Barry, Washington's flawed and controversial longtime mayor, will be honored with a statue this weekend, just a few blocks from the White House.

Marion Barry, Washington's flawed and controversial longtime mayor, will be honored with a statue this weekend, just a few blocks from the White House.

Public pressure against companies connected to the gun industry has hit an unlikely target: REI, the outdoors co-op better known for its public lands advocacy, liberal return policy and annual dividend for customers.

Public pressure against companies connected to the gun industry has hit an unlikely target: REI, the outdoors co-op better known for its public lands advocacy, liberal return policy and annual dividend for customers.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). The REI flagship store is shown Friday, March 2, 2018, in Seattle. The outdoor retailer says it's halting future orders of some popular brands, including CamelBak water carriers, Giro helmets and Camp Chef stoves, whose paren...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). The REI flagship store is shown Friday, March 2, 2018, in Seattle. The outdoor retailer says it's halting future orders of some popular brands, including CamelBak water carriers, Giro helmets and Camp Chef stoves, whose paren...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado State Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, leans on the back of his chair as the Colorado House of Representatives convenes for the start of the 2018 session Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in the State Capitol in Denver. Law...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, Colorado State Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, looks on as the Colorado House of Representatives convenes for the start of the 2018 session. Democratic House Majority Leader KC...

By JAMES ANDERSON and COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Colorado lawmakers debated Friday whether to expel a Democratic representative accused of sexually harassing five women, with one of his accusers - a fellow legislator - pleading for a "yes" vote based on abuse of power.

Rep. Faith Winter, a suburban Denver Democrat, told her colleagues she suffered verbal retaliation, harassment and humiliation by Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock after she accused him of accosting her at an end-of-session party in 2016.

"The last months have been awful," Winter told her colleagues, who stood somberly as she spoke. "I have taken public attack, after attack, after attack while I have patiently stood by waiting for due process to take its course."

"Today is not about sex. It is about power," she said.

Lebsock, who also represents suburban Denver, has denied the allegations and repeatedly said Winter and other accusers are lying. He asked his colleagues Friday for a formal committee investigation, saying a previous outside review that concluded the claims were credible was flawed.

"Our investigations in this body should be held at the very highest standard," Lebsock said. "This investigation has been anything but a highest standard. In fact it's been the lowest of standards."

Lebsock declined to address the specific claims against him, noting he had done so previously, including a document he provided to all 65 House members in December.

He also said House Democrats had called for his resignation or said they would draft an expulsion resolution well before a formal review could be done.

If Democrats get the two-thirds vote required for expulsion, Lebsock would be the nation's second state lawmaker expelled over sexual misconduct allegations since the rise last fall of the #MeToo movement in which millions of women have shared their harassment experiences via social media.

One Republican, Rep. Larry Liston, said he would vote yes on expelling Lebsock after hearing Friday's debate. Two other Republican lawmakers brought up the resignation of former Oregon U.S. Sen. Bob Packwood over sexual misconduct allegations in the 1990s and implicitly suggested Lebsock do the same.

Democrat Edie Liston called on Lebsock to follow Packwood's example and resign before he could be expelled.

Other Colorado House Republicans complained they were being asked to expel Lebsock on the basis of a redacted report by the outside investigator that was provided late Tuesday by Democratic leaders. The Republicans want to convene a bipartisan committee with subpoena powers to look into the allegations.

Republican Rep. Lois Landgraf said no one had a chance to question the fact-finder.

"Representative Winter, my heart breaks for what you've been through," Landgraf said. "But we also have rules.

"If I vote yes today, I agree with what's in the report. If I vote no today, I'm agreeing that these actions didn't happen. So I'm uncomfortable voting."

Republican Rep. Cole Wist said he was undecided. But he said it appears that Lebsock violated the Legislature's workplace harassment policy, which calls for confidentiality in the handling of complaints, by verbally retaliating against his accusers in his December document.

Wist told Lebsock's accusers, "I believe you. I believe you."

Lebsock denied he was retaliating and said he was responding to complaints that were public at the time.

He also says top Democrats are trying to help Winter win a Senate race this fall that could tip the balance of power in that chamber, which currently is narrowly held by Republicans.

Arizona Republican Rep. Don Shooter was expelled Feb. 1 over misconduct claims. A California state senator resigned just moments before his colleagues sought to formally expel him after a series of sexual misconduct allegations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.