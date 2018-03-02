OG&E Crews Who Restored Puerto Rico Power Back Home

A group of OG&E linemen are back home in Oklahoma after spending 40 days restoring power in parts of Puerto Rico.

The second and final wave of crews flew into Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon.

OG&E have been on the island working after Hurricane Maria hit last year. This last group of OG&E linemen worked 16 hour days in what they said were tough conditions.

Crews from PSO are also in Puerto Rico helping to restore power.