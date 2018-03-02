BA Lawmaker Steps Down As Chairman Of House Education Committee

A Republican state representative from Broken Arrow, Michael Rogers is stepping down as chairman of the House Common Education Committee.

He also says he won't seek re-election in November.

Representative Rogers announced his decision Thursday, citing his wife's health as a factor in his decision.

The 39-year-old Rogers and his wife have three young boys. He says his resignation as committee chairman is effective immediately.

First-term state Rep. Rhonda Baker of Yukon is currently vice-chair of the committee.

Michael Rogers was elected in 2014. He is the fourth House member who is not term-limited to announce he won't seek re-election this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.