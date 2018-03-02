Beautiful Friday Forecast, But Storms Return Sunday

Things are on track for a beautiful Friday afternoon across eastern Oklahoma. Temps are quite cold this morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s, but daytime highs will move into the mid-60s today along with southeast winds near 10 mph along with sunshine. Our thinking hasn’t changed much regarding our next storm system that will be impacting the area this weekend with gusty winds and storm chances Sunday.

The main upper level trough off-shore around the Pacific northwest this morning and will begin ejecting into the northern Rockies by this weekend before moving eastward across the central and northern plains Monday. In response to the evacuating mass aloft, a surface area of low pressure will develop across the northeastern Colorado region and begin deepening into the weekend before moving northeast into the Midwest Monday. This means gusty southeast winds will develop Saturday with wind speeds in the 15 to 25 mph range that could get slightly stronger Sunday. Saturdays daytime highs should still reach the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny sky until the clouds start to move into the area by afternoon and evening. Rich low-level moisture in the form of upper 50 and lower 60-degree dew points will arrive Saturday night into Sunday setting the stage for scattered storm chances by Sunday afternoon and evening. A narrow area of convective potential energy will develop Sunday, but the surface instability may still be rather low. Regardless, there seems to be enough shear to warrant a mention for a few strong to severe storms during this period near or west of the area before the trough ejects eastward and the surface front moves across the area late Sunday night or pre-dawn Monday. Rather uneventful weather will reside across the area next week before our next system arrives as northwest flow aloft brings a system near the area. The data today does not have the Thursday morning short wave. It does bring a stout low into the area next weekend.

